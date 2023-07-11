Travis Scott’s ‘Utopia’ Launch Event In Giza Sells Out In 30 Minutes

Rapper Travis Scott looks on prior to Game Six of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Minute Maid Park on November 02, 2021 in Houston, Texas.

Travis Scott’s Utopia launch event in Giza sold out in 30 minutes, the Instagram account Our Generations Music reports.

The account posted the news on IG on Monday (July 10), detailing that the commemorative event was entirely out of tickets, but Scott’s team was looking to add more availability for his fans.

“Travis Scott’s Utopia show live at The Pyramids of Giza in Egypt sold out in under 30 minutes ?‼️. Organizers are reportedly working on adding more tickets,” the caption read.

Travis Scott previously announced a Utopia launch event live in Giza, Egypt. On Sunday (July 9), the Houston rapper took to Instagram to reveal the long-awaited project’s commemorative “experience,” ushering fans into “the world of Utopia.” “Utopia is wherever you are. Live stream transmitting from Egypt — the Pyramids. July 28,” Travis typed in his caption.

Along with the live event, Travis updated his website, making the LP available for pre-order, along with customizable bundled merchandise, including t-shirts and sweaters.

Scott, 32, recently talked about his upcoming album’s sound and admitted it reminded him of his previous projects, Rodeo and Owl Pharoah. “Every time I listen, it just takes me back to them Rodeo days, them Owl Pharoah days,” he said to Wireless Festival. “It takes me back to the days when we used to flip sh*t upside down.“

The mysterious LP will be the rapper’s first studio album since 2018’s Astroworld. Upon release, his fourth record received critical and commercial acclaim, moving 270,000 units in its first week.

Astroworld debuted atop the US Billboard 200 and was ultimately certified triple platinum by the RIAA. The 2018 body of work featured guest appearances from Drake, Tame Impala, Kid Cudi, Stevie Wonder, James Blake, The Weeknd, Juice Wrld, Sheck Wes, and more.