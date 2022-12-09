Trevor Noah Wraps Up ‘Daily Show’ Tenure By Thanking Brilliant Black Women

Trevor Noah has officially ended his tenure as the host of Comedy Central’s The Daily Show, and on his way out, he thanked Black women for his success.

On Thursday night (Dec. 8), Noah gave closing remarks to his packed-out audience, running through his humble beginnings of taking over the show in 2015. The comedian then ran through a laundry list of “thank yous” to everyone who has supported the series in any capacity and allowed him to be himself.

“I remember when we started the show, we couldn’t get enough people to fill an audience,” he began. “There were empty seats, and then I look at this now. I don’t take it for granted ever.”

“Every seat that has ever been filled to watch something that I’m doing, I always appreciate it because I know there’s an empty seat that sits behind it, so thank you so much…Even the people who hate-watch, you still pulled up the ratings, so thank you, I’m eternally grateful to you.”

Trevor Noah is the only late night host who truly understood that the costs for #BlackWomen are most revelatory of the inequity we all face, and perhaps that is why his parting words cut so deeply. #TheDoubleTax #TheDailyShow



We — Black women — will miss you, Trevor. ❤️ https://t.co/pRswkmsqe1 — Anna Gifty has a Black governor!!!!! (@itsafronomics) December 9, 2022

Then, with tears in his eyes, the South African comic shifted his attention toward Black women, showering them with love and praise for their support. Noah also gushed about Black women’s intellect, criticisms, joy, and teachings.

“Special shout out to Black women. I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. People say, ‘Oh Trevor, you’re so smart.’ I’m like, ‘Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think shaped me, nourished me, and formed me?'” he shared. “From my mom, my grand[mom], my aunt, all these Black women in my life, but in America as well.”

“I tell people if you want to truly learn about America, talk to Black women ’cause, unlike everybody else, Black women can’t afford to f**k around and find out.”

But once I was at the studio, Trevor Noah was a dream. He came to the green room and asked what language he should use around fatness and I said we can be real. The word fat is fine. It was clear he had actually read Hunger. Not every interviewer could say that. — roxane gay (@rgay) December 9, 2022

“Black people understand how hard it is when things go bad, especially in America, but any place where Black people live… when things go bad, Black people know that it’s worse for them,” he went on. “Black women, in particular, they know what sh*t is. They know what happens if things do not go the way it should.”

Amid his remarks dedicated to the power and excellence of the divine Black feminine, the 38-year-old talk show host gave shoutouts to notable “brilliant” Black authors, comedians, and leaders. His list of names included Tressie McMillan Cottom, Roxane Gay, Zoé Samudzi, Tarana Burke, and more.

“Do yourself a favor: Do you truly want to know what to do or how to do it? Or maybe the best way or the most equitable way? Talk to Black women — they’re a lot of the reason why I’m here, and so I’m grateful to them. I’m grateful to every single one of you. This has been an honor. Thank you.”

The comedian announced his exit from Comedy Central’s news series on Sept. 29.

“And then, I realized that after seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys,” Noah, 38, confessed to his faithful audience. “I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, and we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”