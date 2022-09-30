Trevor Noah Exiting ‘The Daily Show’ After 7 Years

Trevor Noah is ending his tenure as the host of The Daily Show.

The South African comedian announced his departure from Comedy Central’s news broadcast during Thursday’s (Sept. 29) episode of the aforementioned show.

Noah began the show by taking his audience down memory lane, reflecting on the past seven years of his life as host, running through topics such as Donald Trump’s presidency and COVID-19 before slyly transitioning into the punchline: his departure.

“And then, I realized that after the seven years, my time is up. But in the most beautiful way. Honestly, I’ve loved hosting the show. It’s been one of my greatest challenges. It’s been one of my greatest joys,” Noah, 38, confessed to his faithful audience. “I have loved trying to figure out how to make people laugh, even when the stories are particularly sh*tty on the worst days. We’ve laughed together, we’ve cried together. But after seven years, I feel like it’s time.”

Noah arrived in 2015 after Jon Stewart stepped down as host of The Daily Show. The stand-up was unsure of how he would be able to continue after Stewart’s groundbreaking tenure, but he was up for the challenge.

“I’m really grateful to a network who believed in this random comedian nobody knew on this side of the world,” he expressed. “I never dreamed that I would be here. I sort of felt like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. I came in for a tour of what the previous show was, and then the next thing I know, I was handed the keys.”

Furthermore, it seems the host is already planning his next course of action. Trevor alluded to returning to stand-comedy, his first true love.

“I spent two years in my apartment, not on the road,” he explained. “You know, stand-up was done, and, and when I got back out there again, I realized there’s another part of my life that I want to carry on exploring. I miss learning other languages. I miss going to other countries and putting on shows. I miss just being everywhere, doing everything.”

Comedy Central has since released a statement regarding the comedian’s decision to split from The Daily Show, expressing feelings of gratitude.

“We are grateful to Trevor for our amazing partnership over the past seven years. With no timetable for his departure, we’re working together on the next steps,” the comedy network’s statement read. “As we look ahead, we’re excited for the next chapter in the 25+ year history of The Daily Show as it continues to redefine culture through sharp and hilarious social commentary, helping audiences make sense of the world around them.”