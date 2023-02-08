Trevor Noah Flawlessly Spits Busta Rhymes’ “Party Is Goin’ On Over Here” Verse To Rapper

Trevor Noah is seen linking up with Trevor Smith Jr. – better known as Busta Rhymes – during GRAMMY night in new video shared to social media, where he spit the Flipmode leader’s verse from “Party Is Goin’ On Over Here,” a track from his 1998 album, Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front.

The clip shared to Instagram by Noah Tuesday afternoon shows the GRAMMY host approaching Busta following his performance for Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, praising his stage show and reciting the chorus to his 2001 song, “What It Is.”

After exchanging pleasantries and Noah admitting his fandom for the MC — even saying he could fill in for Spliff Starr during shows — the former Daily Show host began spitting bars from the 25-year-old song to Smith’s delight.

“We keppin’ it comin’, keepin’ it movin’, keepin’ you wylin’/ We gettin’ this paper let’s keep the cheddar stacking and piling/ And now we happy and smiling cause now we living good/ Doin’ it is how we be movin’ it in the hood/ Wishing you could f**k around with me and my ni**as/ How we double and wyle

And double our bitches double our figures/ Turnin’ you out/ Run from my ni**as (No doubt!)

Keepin’ it blazing make all my women all shout/ Then I hit with the new make you take off your see-through/ While you peekin’ around the corner baby I see you!/ Tell me what you gon’ do/ I’m sayin’ now I’m gon’ have you wylin’ until your a** drop/ Hit me off, yes now let me take it to the top/ We never stop my ni**a,” he rapped before Smith joined him for the hook.

“Flipmode is the greatest!!! ? #grammys,” Noah captioned the clip.

Busta later shared the same clip alongside caption, “Trevor vs Trevor ? More blessings… It Don’t Stop!! @trevornoah Salute King!! #GRAMMYS23 #HIPHOP50.”

The Hip Hop 50 performance included sets from several legendary rap acts, as well as new favorites, including Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Run DMC, Salt-N-Pepa, Rakim, KRS-One, De La Soul, Scarface, Ice-T, Queen Latifah, Method Man, Missy Elliott, Nelly, The LOX, Lil Baby, GloRilla, Lil Uzi Vert and others.