Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Trevor Noah Flawlessly Spits Busta Rhymes’ “Party Is Goin’ On Over Here” Verse To Rapper

The two Trevors exchanged pleasantries during the GRAMMYs.

Busta Rhymes and Trevor Noah
Trevor Noah Instagram

Trevor Noah is seen linking up with Trevor Smith Jr. – better known as Busta Rhymes – during GRAMMY night in new video shared to social media, where he spit the Flipmode leader’s verse from “Party Is Goin’ On Over Here,” a track from his 1998 album, Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front.

The clip shared to Instagram by Noah Tuesday afternoon shows the GRAMMY host approaching Busta following his performance for Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary, praising his stage show and reciting the chorus to his 2001 song, “What It Is.”

After exchanging pleasantries and Noah admitting his fandom for the MC — even saying he could fill in for Spliff Starr during shows — the former Daily Show host began spitting bars from the 25-year-old song to Smith’s delight.

“We keppin’ it comin’, keepin’ it movin’, keepin’ you wylin’/ We gettin’ this paper let’s keep the cheddar stacking and piling/ And now we happy and smiling cause now we living good/ Doin’ it is how we be movin’ it in the hood/ Wishing you could f**k around with me and my ni**as/ How we double and wyle
And double our bitches double our figures/ Turnin’ you out/ Run from my ni**as (No doubt!)
Keepin’ it blazing make all my women all shout/ Then I hit with the new make you take off your see-through/ While you peekin’ around the corner baby I see you!/ Tell me what you gon’ do/ I’m sayin’ now I’m gon’ have you wylin’ until your a** drop/ Hit me off, yes now let me take it to the top/ We never stop my ni**a,” he rapped before Smith joined him for the hook.

Snoop Dogg at 2023 NFL Pro Bowl Games, wearing a Black, red, and blue sweatsuit, red t-shirt, and shades.
Related Story

Snoop Dogg Blasts Recording Academy For Snubbing Him His Entire Career

“Flipmode is the greatest!!! ? #grammys,” Noah captioned the clip.

Busta later shared the same clip alongside caption, “Trevor vs Trevor ? More blessings… It Don’t Stop!! @trevornoah Salute King!! #GRAMMYS23 #HIPHOP50.”

The Hip Hop 50 performance included sets from several legendary rap acts, as well as new favorites, including Grandmaster Flash and the Furious FiveRun DMCSalt-N-PepaRakimKRS-One,  De La SoulScarfaceIce-TQueen LatifahMethod Man,  Missy ElliottNellyThe LOX,  Lil BabyGloRillaLil Uzi Vert and others.

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad