Trevor Noah Announces New Weekly Spotify Podcast

Trevor Noah attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City.

Trevor Noah has entered a new audio venture. The best-selling author and Spotify have teamed up for a new weekly original podcast on the digital platform.

The 39-year-old first revealed the news during a conversation with Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek at Spotify Beach from the Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity in France on Tuesday (June 20).

“It’s really exciting to be joining Spotify on a fun new adventure where we’ll engage in interesting and meaningful conversations with some of the world’s most fascinating people,” explained the host in a press statement.

“We’ll also probably fix every single issue humankind has ever faced so you definitely want to join us for every episode.”

Trevor Noah attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Currently unnamed, the podcast is set to explore “the hottest and most captivating topics of the moment” with the South African comedian’s “signature humor and razor-sharp wit.” Episodes are to feature in-depth and freewheeling conversations with some of the most influential and interesting figures around the world.

Although the podcast is a Spotify Original, it will be available on other platforms.

From the #SpotifyCannes stage, to your feed: @trevornoah is here to announce his Spotify original podcast coming later this year ? pic.twitter.com/bCINgAnKY6 — Spotify News (@SpotifyNews) June 20, 2023

“Spotify is the ultimate audio destination, and partnering with Trevor Noah, one of the world’s most brilliant and distinctive voices, will make for captivating storytelling that will delight our more than 100 million podcast listeners around the world,” explained Julie McNamara Spotify VP, Head of Global Podcast Studios.

“We are excited to collaborate with Trevor to create an original podcast that seamlessly combines his unique humor, insightful commentary, and consummate interview skills on a global scale.”