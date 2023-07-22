Trey Songz Wants Sexual Assault Case Dismissed, Claims Witness Bribery

Trey Songz is requesting a case involving an alleged sexual assault victim be dismissed due to an alleged bribing of a witness, Radar Online reports.

In the case of Jahuara Jeffries, the singer—born Tremaine Neverson—claims in a motion filed on July 14 that the witness, Mariah Thielen, was bribed by Jeffries’ attorney, Ariel Mitchell, to change her testimony to state that she was also allegedly assaulted by Neverson. His legal team also stated that Mitchell offered to pay Thielen between $100,000 and $200,000—contingent on how much was received from the settlement—to support Jeffries and state “that I saw the sexual assault and was sexually assaulted myself” on April 22, 2021.

Thielen declared that Mitchell expressed her alleged intent to “paint Trey as the next R. Kelly,” and added that Mitchell wanted “to come for blood, […] get other girls to join the team, and run it to the blog sites.” During her testimony, she stated she rejected the offer because “she could not lie.” However, Mitchell reportedly replied, “She doesn’t care if it’s a lie, that this will bring up her career when she wins this case, and that there’s blood in the water, she’s a shark, and she’s going to eat.”

Thielen was first believed to have witnessed Jeffries’ alleged assault, but the former admitted that she didn’t witness anything and also didn’t believe Jeffries. The filed motion also mentions that Neverson requested the court dismiss Mitchell’s complaint, due to her “unethical and illegal conduct.”

Last month, Songz was hit with a $10 million lawsuit after a Jane Doe filed a lawsuit against the controversial crooner in federal court. Doe claimed Neverson groped and exposed her breasts at a pool party at the Foxwoods’ Resort Casino on the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation reservation in August 2013. The alleged victim previously demanded a $5 million settlement in April 2022.