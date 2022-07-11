Trey Songz Dodges $20 Million Lawsuit From Unnamed Woman

Trey Songz, who has been accused of multiple sexual abuse allegations, has now had one lawsuit against him dropped.

An unnamed woman has retracted her $20 million lawsuit against Songz—née Tremaine Neverson—over an alleged 2016 rape that took place at a house party. She also requested that the case be dismissed with no prejudice against her. According to court documents obtained by Rolling Stone, the nameless woman requested the notion in June, and on Wednesday (July 6), the judge granted the dismissal. As of now, no other details have been made available to the public, such as why the case has been asked to be dropped in the first place.

The woman sued the singer in February, making allegations that he raped her at a party. According to the former lawsuit, she stated that Songz threw her to the ground, ripped her clothes off, and anally raped her despite her pleas to stop. The woman said she exited the party immediately after the incident and went to a local hospital where doctors confirmed to her that she had “severe anal tearing that could require surgery.”

The anonymous woman also admitted in the documents that she did have a casual sexual relationship with Songz before the alleged incident. She also expressed that out of “fearing for her life,” she did not identify the 37-year-old singer as her abuser initially. Since the attack, she expressed in the filing that she’s had ongoing “fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages.”

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first alleged incident that has involved the “Say Aah” singer. In April 2022, a woman named Megan Johnson requested a $5 million settlement regarding an incident where Songz revealed her breasts by pulling down her bathing suit top, at a party. TMZ released the footage. In January, an ex-college basketball player named Dylan Gonzalez accused him of a nine-year-old rape, although investigations led to no pursuit. Also, in December 2021, Jauhara Jeffries filed a follow-up lawsuit alleging Songz assaulted her at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

Trey Songz has denied the allegations against him.