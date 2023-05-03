Trey Songz Pleads Guilty To Disorderly Conduct In Bowling Alley Incident

Trey Songz attends inBetweeners & D&G, powered by UNXD. DGFamily NFT.NYC Party at TAO Uptown on June 22, 2022 in New York City.

Trey Songz pleaded guilty on Tuesday (May 2) to disorderly conduct after being accused of a 2022 assault at a bowling alley. According to TMZ, the 38-year-old, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, was ordered to complete 12 anger management classes.

The original charges against him, which included assault and aggravated harassment, were dismissed in the deal. Sources tell the tabloid the R&B singer has already begun the courses.

“We appreciate the New York law enforcement and the District Attorney’s office for their comprehensive investigation and careful consideration of all evidence, which ultimately confirmed what we had known all along and resulted in the District Attorney’s office choosing not to pursue any of the original charges against our client,” said his attorney, Mitchell Schuster, in a statement to TMZ.

Schuster continued, “With each and every one of the 10 original charges now dismissed by operation of law, Trey looks forward to putting this matter behind him.”

In November 2022, Neverson was accused of attacking a New York woman in the bathroom of a local bowling alley. The police report claimed he had punched her in the face repeatedly. Identified as Jane Doe, the alleged victim also claimed he dragged her by her hair and that she was taken to the hospital with visible injuries.

The “Na Na” singer turned himself into New York City law enforcement in connection with the incident in December 2022. He was in turn booked and given a desk appearance ticket for assault, then released. At the time, another alleged victim also came forward. An unidentified man claimed Neverson was responsible for punching him in the eye, although he refused medical treatment.

Although he has reached a plea deal, the alleged bowling alley attack is one of many accusations made against the Virginia native in recent history. Multiple women have accused Neverson of rape and sexually charged, violent behavior. Alleged victims have come forward in Miami, Connecticut, and Las Vegas.

This includes an April 2022 allegation where a woman seeking a $5 million settlement claimed Neverson purposely exposed her by pulling down her bathing suit top. In January, ex-college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused him of raping her in the past.

Earlier this year Neverson, along with his manager, Kevin Liles, his record label Atlantic Records, and 300 Entertainment were named as additional defendants in a lawsuit where the Jane Doe accused the singer of rape and intimidation.

Rapper 50 Cent and actor Sarunus Jackson have both spoken out publicly against Neverson’s alleged behavior toward women.