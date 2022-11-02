Trey Songz Civil Rape Case Dismissed Due To Statute of Limitations 

Trey Songz attends the "Blood Brother" New York Screening at Regal Battery Park 11 on November 29, 2018 in New York City.

A civil rape case against Trey Songz, legal name Tremaine Neverson, has been permanently dismissed due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

According to documents obtained by Rolling Stone, accuser “Jane Doe” missed an Oct. 19, 2022, deadline to file a rebuttal to Neverson’s claim that the statute of limitations on her original allegations expired before she filed her compliant.

Previously, the lawsuit against the singer had been filed, dismissed, and then re-filed by the Jane Doe accuser. Her allegations stem from a March 2016 incident where she accuses Neverson of raping her during a party.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1) Doe’s lawyer, George Vrabeck, failed to attend a Los Angeles hearing, forcing the judge to rule in Neverson’s favor, rejecting the case.

“The court finds (Neverson’s) argument persuasive, and plaintiff was required to present argument and facts to show that the pleading defect can be cured. Because plaintiff did not file an opposition, plaintiff has not met her burden. The court finds the action to be time-barred,” Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shirley K. Watkins wrote in her decision according to RS.

Previously, Vrabeck requested that the court dismiss the case. He then refiled the lawsuit with an additional claim of negligence two days later. Neverson’s lawyer made the argument that his client is innocent.

“Even if plaintiff’s allegations are true – and defendant vehemently maintains they are not – plaintiff’s claims are facially time-barred under the applicable two-year statute of limitations,” Neverson’s paperwork filed by his lawyer Randall M. Awad read.

Still, the dismissal of this lawsuit does not leave Neverson in the clear. The R&B singer has faced multiple allegations of sexual assault and abuse in the past decade. Most recently In April 2022, a woman named Megan Johnson requested a $5 million settlement regarding an incident where she claimed the singer purposely exposed her by pulling down her bathing suit top. In January, an ex-college basketball player named Dylan Gonzalez accused him of raping her in the past.