Trey Songz Surrenders To NYPD In Alleged Bowling Alley Assault

Trey Songz attends 'Diesel x Boiler Room: Another Basel Event' during Art Basel at 1306 Miami on December 06, 2018 in Miami, Florida.

Trey Songz has turned himself in to police after being accused of assaulting a woman at a New York bowling alley. According to a statement obtained by TMZ, however, his surrendering is not an admission of guilt.

“We have been proactively communicating with NY law enforcement, the DA, and all those involved. While we will respectfully and proactively work through all the appropriate channels we are confident that Trey will be fully cleared of any wrongdoing,” remarked Songz’s attorney, Mitch Schuster, in the statement.

The tabloid reported the R&B singer was booked, given a desk appearance ticket for assault, and released.

Trey Songz performs onstage at STARZ Madison Square Garden ‘Power’ Season 6 Red Carpet Premiere, Concert, and Party on August 20, 2019 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for STARZ

In November, an unidentified New York woman claimed he attacked her in late October while at a public bowling alley. The Jane Doe filed a police report, alleging the “Slow Motion” singer repeatedly punched her in the face. She continued to claim Songz dragged her by her hair and that she was taken to the hospital for minor, albeit visible injuries.

According to TMZ, another potential victim has also come forward. An unidentified man, who allegedly refused medical treatment, claims to have also been struck by the 38-year-old musician in the eye.

Instagram Screenshot/@50cent

While Songz maintains his innocence through legal statements, it is not the first time he has been accused of violent behavior. In September, 50 Cent claimed Songz was banned from future events during the second annual Tycoon Houston Weekend held in August.

“BANNED FROM TYCOON,” wrote 50 Cent in bold red letters on a photo of Trey Songz holding a bottle of Clase Azul. In the caption, he described how the “I Invented Sex” singer allegedly behaved during the inaugural and repeat weekend.

“Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith, this TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and shit over the girls. He broke some shit up in his room,” he described, continuing “Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. smh.”

Sarunas Jackson attends the Luxury Experience & Co celebrity & athlete gifting lounge benefiting the V Foundation at Petersen Automotive Museum on July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Andrew Toth/Getty Images for Luxury Experience & Co

In March, Songz was called-out by Insecure actor Sarunas Jackson for intimidating women.

“I seen this one, Trey, Trey Songz, bi**h a** ni**a, try to press women, you know what I’m saying? But then turn down a fade when a n***a came up to him for the fade, turned it down. I’m not cool with n****s like that,” he explained.

Songz has been accused by multiple women of rape and sexually-charged, violent behavior. This includes an April 2022 incident where a woman requested a $5 million settlement claiming Songz purposely exposed her by pulling down her bathing suit top. In January, ex-college basketball player Dylan Gonzalez accused him of raping her in the past.