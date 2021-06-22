Trick Daddy Responds To Backlash After Saying “Beyoncé Can’t Sing”

rick Daddy performs prior to the weigh-in ahead of the June 6 exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul on June 5, 2021 at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Trick Daddy found himself the target of the Bey Hive after Clubhouse audio of him declaring ”Beyoncé can’t sing” went viral. Despite the backlash, however, the Florida rapper has doubled down on his statements, clarifying that his comments were his unique opinion. The clip—recorded from the audio-only social media app—begins mid-sentence with Trick Daddy declaring Beyoncé’s motive for music is money.

“Beyoncé only fu**s with her because she see money,” he began. “Beyoncé ain’t tried to give back to music or nothing, she don’t write music and barely can sing her own motherfu**ng self.”

He added, “Beyoncé can’t sing,” finding agreement from fellow Clubhouse users on the digital stage. Trick Daddy continued to share his opinion on not only the Houston singer but also her husband Brooklyn rapper Jay-Z.

“I’ma say my unpopular opinion right now. Beyoncé is to R&B what Jay-Z is to New York. That’s why they’re together. Jay-Z ain’t never won ‘The Greatest Rapper Alive.’ Whoever put him on a level of that? New York lost Biggie, they needed a hero, they wanted a ‘mega’ of Hip-Hop and they just handed it over to Jay-Z.”

The clip immediately drew attention from not only Beyoncé stans but Trick Daddy’s peers. Rapper Trina, who co-hosts a radio show with Trick Daddy uploaded a clip of the Lemonade singer on Instagram with the caption “ALL day, Everyday… The Queen,” noting her opposing opinion.

Despite the backlash, Trick Daddy stands tall in his statement. On Tuesday morning (June 22) appeared on 99Jamz Miami, home of The Trick and Trina Morning Show, to weigh in on the controversy he provoked the night before.

“What I said was I don’t think Beyoncé could sing…which is my opinion, and opinions [are] like buttholes. Without them, you’ll be full of doo-doo,” he said. “That’s my unpopular opinion. Who are you? How you feel? If you gotta walk around here worried about how somebody else feel about how you feel, then you ain’t who you are. That’s my opinion.”

He concluded, ‘But if you’ve got a problem with speaking your own mind and [thinking] I was a sucker, I apologize. I ain’t him. That’s not me. That ain’t what I do.”