Trina To Receive “I Am Hip Hop” Honor At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Trina will be the recipient of the “I Am Hip Hop” Award at this year’s BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.

“I am honored to receive and accept the 2022 I Am Hip Hop Award presented by BET,” states the Miami native in the press release. “As a legend with over 20 years in the music industry, consistency and unity have contributed to my Rockstarr power as a femcee. I believe when one woman wins, whether it’s in front of the camera or behind the scenes, we all WIN. Let’s keep winning!”

BET’s Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy, also spoke glowingly of Trina, noting her status as a trendsetter and pioneer.

“Trina is a multi-talented hip hop artist who has set cultural trends and continues to be passionate about giving back to her community,” said Connie Orlando, EVP, Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy. “She has paved the way for several artists, and we look forward to honoring her impact and legacy on hip hop’s biggest stage, BET Hip Hop Awards 2022.”

Previous artists honored with the I Am Hip Hop Award include Master P, Ice Cube, MC Lyte, Lil’ Kim, and Lil Wayne. The most recent recipient of the award was Nelly, who was honored at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards 2021.

The BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 will air on Oct. 4, 2022, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Held at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, the show will be hosted by Fat Joe and include performances from French Montana, Joey Bada$$, N.O.R.E, Pusha T, Armani White, Bleu, EST Gee, GloRilla, Moneybagg Yo and more.