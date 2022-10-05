Trina Accepts “I Am Hip Hop” Honor At 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards

Trina gracefully took the stage at the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards to accept this year’s “I Am Hip Hop” honor.

Presented by Remy Ma and Slip-N-Slide founder Trick Daddy, the Miami-bred rapper was celebrated in a video tribute narrated by DJ Drama. The clip featured commentary from Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, Latto, City Girls, and Trick Daddy. Accepting the honor, “Da Baddest Bi**h” emotionally thanked God as well as her mother.

“First and foremost, God made this possible. I just want to thank my beautiful mom, because without her, Trina would not exist,” the rap veteran expressed. “I just want to thank BET for continuing to be a platform that heightens our culture, and for giving me my flowers while I am here to smell them.”

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

She continued, “I am speechless right now, I am humbled, yet honored to accept the I Am Hip Hop award. 24 years and who would’ve thought I would be standing here to say this in my own reign and my own lane.”

Trina moved on to thank Trick Daddy, her Slip-N-Slide records family, and everyone who she has worked with in the past and present. The 47-year-old artist issued a “very very special thank you” to her rockstar fanbase, before giving a shoutout to rising Memphis star GloRilla after sharing an empowering note for the women working in front and behind the scenes of the music industry.

“When one wins, we all win. Shoutout [to] GloRilla,” she said to the 2022 BET Hip Hop Awards Best Breakthrough Artist. “This is just not my celebration, but it is yours, too.”

Trina went on to dedicate her trophy to her late niece Baby Suga, born Toni Chester, who was recently killed in a shooting this summer at the age of 17 years old.

Watch Trina’s full acceptance speech for the “I Am Hip Hop” award above.