Trina Honored With “Trina Day” And Key To City Of Miami

The Diamond Princess officially has her own day. Over the weekend, Trina was honored with “Trina Day” in her hometown of Miami and given the key to the city. Complex reported a block party was held Sunday in her original neighborhood of Liberty City, where Miami Mayor Francis Suarez presented her with the key and official proclamation.

“It was our pleasure to give the Key To The City to Trina for her impact and legacy as a Miami artist,” Mayor Suarez wrote on Instagram. “Happy Trina Day!”

“Miami product, Liberty City product,” Suarez expressed. “There are not enough words in the vocabulary to express our deep appreciation for everything you’ve done for this community. Never forgetting about this community. The one that loves you, that will always love you and will always take care of you as you’ve always taken care of us.”

Trina was also given a plaque in honor of her mother, who died of breast cancer in 2019.

“‘Cause I know how much your momma meant to you… I have a little plaque for you in loving memory of your mother,” Suarez said. “These are the memories you don’t forget and you’re never going to forget her and what she meant to you and what you mean to us. So it wouldn’t be proper to recognize you without recognizing her.”

Da Baddest B*tch excitedly accepted the key to Miami, sharing footage from the event across social media.

“WOWWWW Still can’t believe I got 2 keys to the city yesterday,” she captioned one post. “City of Miami and also Miami Dade County.”

View clips below.