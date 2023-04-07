Trina Introduces “The Original Baddest Bi**h” On NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’

Trina is the latest rap star to perform for NPR’s Tiny Desk, delivering a handful of her fan-favorite tracks. Published on Friday (April 7), the Miami musician kicked off her showcase with the endearing song “Mama” a tribute to her late mother who passed away in 2019 of cancer. Wearing a leather top and diamond chain accessories, the 44-year-old managed to perform through her strong emotions.

Continuing the performance, the recognized Hip-Hop icon proved her decades-long status as one of the genre’s innovators for men and women alike. Performing tracks including “Single Again,” “Naan Ni**a” and “Here We Go,” Trina offered her explicit, carefree rhymes with attitude and flair.

“I wanna introduce you guys to the baddest bi**h,” Trina noted to the audience of her Tiny Desk during the 15-minute performance. “The original baddest bi**h.”

Trina attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2022 on September 30, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Terence Rushin/Getty Images

The Tiny Desk concert comes as the Diamond Princess speaks on NPR’s Louder Than A Riot podcast. In its second season, the audio platform examines the culture and the correlation between rap, misogyny, toxic tropes, and homophobia, focusing on women and queer artists.

“I believe in who I am. The game didn’t make me; I made the game. I made it,” exclaimed Trina on the podcast. “I already came in with a motive and an initiative to know who I am from. That’s why I breed a whole universe of bad bit**es.”

Watch Trina perform on NPR’s Tiny Desk above and take a listen to Louder Than A Riot below.