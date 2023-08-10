Trippie Redd Publicly Apologizes For Cheating On Ex-Girlfriend: “Be Better Than Me”

Rapper Trippie Redd has openly admitted to past fidelities that has caused him to lose out on “the most loyal partner” he’s ever had. On Tuesday (Aug. 8), the “Miss The Rage” rhymer took to social media to publicly apologize to singer Skye Morales for cheating on her.

“Just wanted to publicly apologize to Skye do not be mad at her I cheated she not have had the best attitude with me but she was the most loyal partner I ever had and I lost her,” he humbly wrote. “I just want u guys to be better than me. So if u find someone that makes u feel special think before u do [when] [you’re] mad I will never forgive myself for this s**t ever.”

Not asking for forgiveness, but offering his understanding, he added, “I’m sorry Skye I don’t even want you to forgive me I just want u to know I understand I feel it I’m a f**king idiot I promise u [none] of it was worth [what] I had. [What’s] done in the dark always comes to light and yea I hate myself f**k all the people that have been waiting for this to happen. I hate u [100 emoji] not as much as I hate myself tho.”

Redd and the “Strawberry Mind” crooner reportedly started dating in 2021. Amid their relationship, the two have collaborated on a few songs from Redd’s forthcoming commercial mixtape A Love Letter To You 5, including “Took My Breath Away” and “A Feeling.”

The project is set to release this Friday (Aug. 11) with features from Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, The Kid Laroi, and Skye. He recently released the official video to “Take My Breath Away” with Skye, which currently stands at 630,000 views as of publication.

In promotion, last week the Ohio rapper released the single and music video for “Left 4 Dead.” As part of New Music Friday, VIBE described the track as “a ballad-like reflection of how love is to be carefully explored.” In the song, Redd tries to repair a broken relationship, but it’s never the same.

“I miss the tricks you used to do in my bed/ You switched so quick I couldn’t comprehend/ You show me why I can’t be f**king around with love,” he expresses in the song.

Fans can pre-order A Love Letter To You 5 now.