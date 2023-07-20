Trippie Redd Wrote Rap To Drake For 7th Grade Assignment

Trippie Redd is one of the few newer artists who got the Drake co-sign via a collaboration, but he admired the 6 God long before then. The eclectic artist revealed that he wrote a rap to the Toronto superstar when he was in school.

The Canton, Ohio rapper sat down with The New York Times as part of their recognition for Hip-Hop’s 50th anniversary. He explained what music was playing in his household and how we was a fan of not just rap, but the rock band Red Jumpsuit Apparatus. Trippie went on to explain how losing his brother lead to him making music.

“My brother passed away when I was young, so that kind of gave me that drive to start wanting to make music,” the Mansion Musik rapper said. “And I would sit at my grandma’s house and just rap on the stairs and be there for like two, three hours, just freestyling. We would have little things at school where we would have to write, so I would show my pen skills. I would make my school projects cool. Like, oh, I’m gonna write a letter to Drake. I literally did that too. I wrote a rap to Drake. I was in like seventh grade.”

Trippie Redd says he would want to make collab albums with Juice WRLD, XXXTENTACION, and Drake pic.twitter.com/E1q8Yf7txB — gb?️ (@goyardbackpack) July 15, 2023 Trippie Redd told Twitch streamer Adin Ross earlier this month that Drake is one of the artists he would like to make a collaborative album with, along with the late Juice WRLD and XXXTentacion. He first connected with Drizzy in 2017 when the Toronto superstar sent him the track that would end up being the 2018 smash “God’s Plan.”

The “Dark Knight Dummo” rapper revealed in an August 2019 interview, one year after the song’s massive success, that he took too long to send his verse over because he felt pressured to make it right. During the time that he worked on the verse, the song leaked and Drake rushed to put it out to capitalize on the hype.

Fortunately for Trippie, he got another opportunity when Drake appeared on "Betrayal" from the "complete edition" of his August 2021 album Trip At Knight.