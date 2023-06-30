Troy Ave Commemorates Casanova’s 15-Year Sentence With Cash Giveaway

Troy Ave hit Instagram to celebrate Casanova being sentenced to 15 years. On Tuesday (June 27), Troy could be seen in an IG clip driving with the top down commemorating Cas’ downfall. All smiles, the Brownsville native even took the time to announce a $188 giveaway to his followers, with the number seemingly mocking the months Casanova is set to be locked up for.

“We giving a $188 dollar cash app for whoever can guess why AVE is in such a great mood? Best answer wins, comment ??????” the rapper expressed. “I can’t wipe the motherf**king smile off my face if I tried! It’s Christmas in June!”

The “Ice Cream” artist previously mocked Casanova in May 2021. Troy accused the rapper of “cooperating with the cops” and snitching on his “friend.”

“‘Caswell #Casanova Senior’ cooperated with the police and snitched on his ‘Friend’ Classik about a murder investigation,” the post’s caption read. “He foolin the crowd, I never even cap against people ion f**k wit. That’s called Integrity. These clowns wouldn’t know nothing bout it! Check the NY post for details. This why I’m 1 of the realist to ever go from the streets to music. I DONT LIE, not even on opps!”

“I only deal in facts. I came in this game looking like everything I rap about. I never started no issues, I NEVER HATED! I jus put on for my city & kept it authentic. My real fans know Wsup and that’s why y’all ride 4 me! But we outnumbered by these frauds, They talk tough but join gangs for protection, they D**k ride instead of standing on they own two,” he added.

Casanova was sentenced to 15 years in prison for racketeering and narcotics charges on Tuesday (June 27). The rapper, né Caswell Senior, was found guilty of partaking in a Florida shooting in July 2020, a New York City robbery in August 2018, drug trafficking, and his affiliation with the Untouchable Gorilla Stone Nation Gang.

In an official press release, U.S. Attorney Damian Williams disclosed the court’s decision to give the entertainer 188 months in jail. Williams explained Senior’s crimes and how they weighed his punishment, labeling him a “high-profile leader of a vicious street gang.”

“Caswell Senior is not just a notorious recording artist, but he is also a high-profile leader of a vicious street gang and a magnet for gang violence,” Williams detailed. “At a crowded Miami house party, Senior personally fired a gun that seriously injured and could have killed a victim, inciting a shootout.”

The statement continued, “Further, Senior’s stature in the community was central to Gorilla Stone’s successful recruitment and nationwide expansion. Today’s sentencing — along with the other significant sentences that have been imposed in this case — shows once again that gang life is not worth it and will lead to many years in prison.”