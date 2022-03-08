Colman Domingo To Be Honored At 8th Annual Truth Awards

The Truth Awards—founded by the Black-led LBGTQ+ organization, Better Brothers Los Angeles—is headed back to Hollywood for its eight annual event.

This year, Colman Domingo will be honored and is set to receive the History Maker Award. Fellow LGBTQ+ community-based organization, AMAAD (Arming Minorities Against Addiction & Disease) Institute will receive the Advocate Award, and FOX Soul talk show TEA-G-I-F, led by Claudia Jordan, Al Reynolds, and Funky Dineva will receive the Media & Arts Award.

The Truth Awards will take place at the Taglyan Complex on March 12 and will be co-hosted by The Real’s Loni Love and senior correspondent for Access Hollywood Scott Evans. R&B/gospel sensation, Kelly Price, will perform at the ceremony.

“The Truth Awards came out of this idea of affirming and acknowledging Black LGBTQ+ individuals,” Scott Hamilton, co-founder of BBLA, shared in a statement. “It goes hand in hand with visibility. We’re not only showcasing ourselves-affirming ourselves-but we’re also showing the larger Black community that we exist. I think that’s where many of us still find our greatest sense of self, and so we need to have more of a dialogue going on.”

Katori Hall, TS Madison, Rahsaan Patterson, and Angelica Ross are among those who have been previously honored. Loretta Devine, Rockmond Dunbar, and Sheryl Lee Ralph have all been awarded with the Ally Award for being a “beacon of support and comfort to our community through their professional or personal actions and advocacy.” Zaya Wade made her red carpet debut at the sixth annual Truth Awards, and was joined by her parents, Dwayne Wade and Gabrielle Union.

Tickets are currently on sale, starting at $200. Additional honorees and presenters are to be announced later this week.