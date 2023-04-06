Tupac’s Alleged Killer Released A Rap Album, Launched A Record Label Before His Death

Tupac Shakur’s alleged killer apparently had aspirations as a musical artist, as he released a rap album and had plans on building a record label prior to his death.

In an interview with VladTV, Keefe D confirmed that Orlando Anderson, the man widely suspected to be the triggerman in Pac’s death, recorded and released an independent rap album in the ’90s. While it’s unclear when the material for the album was recorded, Keefe D, who is also Anderson’s uncle, recalled his nephew’s creative ambitions, including his goal of becoming a music mogul himself.

“He was gonna start a record company,” the notorious gang member said of Anderson.

Keefe D also shared Anderson was working with artists who would later become stars, such as West Coast rapper Jayo Felony. “All of ’em used to come through,” he said of the notable talent in Compton, Calif. and its surrounding areas. However, he couldn’t give much more context to details of the recording and release of the album, as he was serving a federal prison sentence at the time of its creation.

“I had went to the feds so I didn’t know what was going on [with the album],” Keefe D explained. “I didn’t really talk on the phone once you get in the feds ’cause, you know how they do. But once they was doing that, I went to the feds.” Released via Success Records & Entertainment, the album, titled The Legendary, includes songs like “What’s Crakin’,” Seven Deadly Sins,” “I Keeps Rollin’,” and “Can’t See Me,” the last of which is eerily similar to the title of “Can’t C Me,” the opening track on Disc 2 of 2Pac’s 1996 album All Eyez on Me.

Anderson’s album initially surfaced online about two years ago to the surprise of many who were only familiar with his reputation as Pac’s likely killer and history as an active gang member. He was ultimately gunned down on May 29, 1998 in a gang-related shooting at age 23.

Aside from speaking on Anderson’s short-lived rap career, Keefe D recalled appearing in the music video for Mel-Low’s single “Blaze It Up” featuring Redman, whom Keefe D remembers fondly. According to Keefe, the pair hit it off after meeting on the set of the shoot, with Redman regularly visiting and purchasing marijuana from him whenever in L.A.

“I met him that day and after that, we became friends,” he recalled. “So yeah, [Redman] used to pull up to that little spot, he used to get off the airplane, get in his taxi, pull up to my spot, ‘Keefe D. I need that bud!’ He was ghetto. I liked him, he wasn’t all bougie and stuff, staying up top. Like Puff and ’em, they never came to Compton, they was bougie. Redman [was like] ‘I like the hood.'”

