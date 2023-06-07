Tupac Shakur Officially Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The world continues to celebrate the unforgettable legacy of Tupac Shakur. The latest commemoration took place earlier today (June 7) when the late rapper officially received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The posthumous honor marked the 2,758th addition to the famous sidewalk on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles, Calif.

A large crowd gathered around the site to witness the reveal of the star, and radio personality Big Boy kicked off the ceremony with a speech. “Tupac Shakur is an internationally recognized artist renowned for his work. He defied the distinction between art and activism,” he said. “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation with millions of records sold worldwide.”

Allen Hughes and Jamal Joseph followed suit, each delivering reflective words about Tupac’s impact on the culture. Lastly, Sekyiwa Shakur, the All Eyez On Me rapper’s sister, also took the stage to give an emotional tribute.

After a long round of encouraging cheers from the audience, she began, “It fills my heart with honor to stand here today representing the Shakur family.”

Throughout her speech, she reminded listeners that her brother was always destined to be a star. “Tupac knew deep down that he was always meant for something great,” she said as she held back tears. “From the first time he stepped foot on the stage at the Apollo Theater at 13 years old, before anyone recognized his name, he knew he had a dream to have his star here on the Walk of Fame.”

In related news, a new docuseries about the California emcee titled Dear Mama debuted on FX back in April. The five-part show followed the life and legacy of Tupac and his mother, Black Panther activist Afeni Shakur.