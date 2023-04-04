Tupac’s Sister Rips Donald Trump’s Lawyer For “Blasphemous” Comparison

Tupac Shakur’s sister, Set Shakur, is unhappy with Donald Trump’s lawyer after she drew a parallel between the two men. According to TMZ, Set dismissed Alina Habba’s comparisons, labeling the faulty similarity as “blasphemous.”

“My brother was measured by his integrity, his principles, and personal and collective responsibility. [People] were able to measure him by his words and actions that aligned,” Set explained, stating that her brother, unlike Trump, took accountability for his legal issues. Set also remarked that her brother didn’t achieve popularity from doing prison time but because people loved his music.

Shakur’s comments arrive after Alina compared Pac to Trump on an appearance of The Benny Show on Monday (April 3). She explained how the former president’s indictment would only increase his popularity, much like the late West Coast rapper.

Trump attorney @AlinaHabba reacts to Alvin Bragg turning Trump into "Tupac" by taking his mugshot:



"Donald Trump IS Tupac. Donald Trump is Biggie Smalls. He's better than Tupac— I mean I'm East Coast."



“Donald Trump is Tupac. Donald Trump’s Biggie Smalls, he’s better than Tupac. I’m East Coast, so I love Biggie,” she said. “Donald Trump is his own brand. He is everything. This is just gonna boost him, we’ve seen it in the polls. It’s not a question, it’s a fact.”

Donald’s lawyer isn’t the only person who thinks Trump’s legal woes would boost his approval rating. According to Deadline, at a recent event to honor Adam Sandler, Chris Rock took the stage and cracked a joke about Trump’s impending detainment.

“Are you guys really going to arrest Trump? Do you know that this is only going to make him more popular? It is like arresting Tupac. He’s just going to sell more records,” the Selective Outrage comedian declared. “Are you stupid? He slept with a porn star and paid off someone so his wife wouldn’t find out. That’s romantic.”