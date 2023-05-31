Tupac To Receive Posthumous Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Tupac has been confirmed to receive a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame on June 7, ahead of what would’ve been his 52nd birthday. The late rapper’s star will be placed between Missy Elliott‘s and Salt ‘N Pepa‘s.

Hosting the bittersweet affair will be acclaimed radio host Big Boy, with Dear Mama director Allen Hughes, Jamal Joseph and Pac’s sister, Sekyiwa “Set” Shakur, set to make remarks on the slain phenom. The latter is accepting the honor on behalf of the family.

“Tupac Shakur was a rapper, actor, activist, poet, and revolutionary,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame. “This iconic artist has continued to be part of the zeitgeist for decades after his passing and will continue to be an important cultural figure for many years to come. Surely, as one of L.A.’s own, Tupac’s star will be added to the list of most visited stars.”

The Dear Mama docuseries displayed a “deeply personal account of mother and son, Afeni and Tupac Shakur, and a definitive portrait of a global superstar and the woman who shaped him.” It is currently streaming on Hulu.

This is the latest marker of Pac’s infinite impact on today’s culture. In recent years, he’s posthumously appeared on Kendrick Lamar’s To Pimp A Butterfly and the Grammy Museum celebrated his life and legacy with the Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free exhibit. The immersive tribute was open in Los Angeles for most of 2022.

The Walk Of Fame ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. PT and will be streamed live.