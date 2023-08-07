Tupac’s Brother Says Biggie Was Supposed To Join Pac’s Thug Life Group

Tupac’s brother says that The Notorious B.I.G. was in talks to become a member of 2Pac’s rap group Thug Life prior to their tragic fallout and subsequent deaths.

According to Pac’s older brother Mopreme Shakur, longstanding rumors surrounding the unrealized plan for Biggie and Pac to join forces are rooted in truth, which he confirmed during an interview with Chuck “Jigsaw” Creekmur of AllHipHop.

“There’s some validity to that,” Mopreme says when asked of the extent of Pac’s supposed recruitment of Biggie. “Before things fell apart, Pac was a uniter. We knew we were from New York. We knew we were from the East Coast. And Pac liked to work with the best talent around. So, there was a period, there was a time when we was all cool.” He continued, adding “There was a time when Pac wanted Biggie to be part of the East Coast faction of Thug Life ‘cause we was kicking it with each other anyway. Pac wasn’t just a hater just to be hating. He liked [Biggie].”

Mopreme notes that the song “Running From The Police,” one of the few official collaborations between 2Pac and The Notorious B.I.G., was recorded in light of the proposed alliance between the two. However, after Pac was shot during a robbery at Manhattan’s Quad Studios in 1994, those talks were replaced by tension and accusations directed at Biggie due to Pac’s belief he was somehow involved in the incident or could’ve prevented it. Comprised of 2Pac, Mopreme, Big Syke, Macadoshis, and The Rated R, Thug Life released one album, 1994’s Thug Life, Volume I, before disbanding in 1995.

Once close friends with mutual respect for one another, Tupac and Biggie spent the last years of their lives at odds, with Pac publicly and musically lashing out at Biggie, his record label, and his friends and groupmates on numerous occasions. Biggie, who maintained he had no involvement in the Quad Studios shooting up until this death, had spoken of he and Pac’s close friendship prior to the accusations and reportedly mourned his death after receiving news of his passing in September 1996. Six months later, in March 1997, Biggie would be gunned down in a drive-by shooting in Los Angeles. Both murders remain unsolved.

Watch Mopreme’s interview with AllHipHop below.