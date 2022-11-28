Ty Dolla $ign Eases Concerns With Statement Following Hospitalization

Ty Dolla $ign had fans concerned over the weekend after posting a cryptic selfie from a hospital bed on Saturday (Nov. 26). The Los Angeles native was the apparent victim of a skating accident, but provided minimal details on what exactly transpired.

After being discharged, Ty shared a better explanation on his Instagram stories. “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God. Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more,” he wrote.

Later, the “Friends” singer thanked close friends for getting him to the emergency room and his daughter, Jailynn, for remaining by his side the entire time.

Not long after exiting the hospital, Ty appeared as a surprise guest during Mario’s set at The Millennium Tour, held at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. Naturally, the crowd went crazy as he performed “Or Nah” and “Paranoid,” considering the events from earlier in the day, but he appeared healthy and in good spirits.

Accident aside, the prominent collaborator is set to release a joint album with Mustard.

“Every time my brother Mustard and I link up, we make history; ‘Paranoid,’ ‘Or Nah’ and now ‘My Friends,’” he expressed in a statement. “What’s success and fortune if you ain’t getting it with your day ones? Big shout out to Durk for being a part of this song.”

The 10 Summers Records leader added, “We’ve been doing this for more than a decade now and it’s always special when me and Ty link.”

The men recently dropped the LP’s lead single, “My Friends” with Lil Durk.