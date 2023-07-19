Tyga Receives Anesthesia Before 8-Hour Tattoo Session

Tyga recently went under anesthesia to get some new ink. The “Taste” rapper received touch ups on his back and stomach tattoos in one session by famed ink master Ganga and his crew.

On July 14, the Los Angeles-based owner of No Pain by Ganga, shared a clip on his social media showing Tyga getting the unique tattooing procedure. In the video, the California rapper appears to be in a surgical room of a hospital where he’s sleeping while getting a tattoo of Jesus on a cross, wings and two Sphinxes.

“Full project cover up full back and front touch up, in just 8 hours, soon I will upload the result,” Ganga captioned the Instagram clip.

Ganga has worked with celebrity clientele including Post Malone, Lil Uzi Vert, Offset, Moneybagg Yo, Odell Beckham Jr. and more. Uniquely, his ability to do “full tattoo pieces in just one day without pain” has placed him as a pioneer in the luxury service.

Ink that clients may need to get several traditional sessions for, Ganga and his crew can complete in one day. According to his Instagram, boxer Devin Haney received a full leg tattoo in just eight hours and Lil Durk got a full back tattoo in the same time span, in 2022.

Another artist who has been getting much attention for their ink lately is Doja Cat.

A few months ago the “Woman” rhymer tattooed a “bat skeleton” on her back, which is linked to the ability to “hear spirits in some beliefs.” Doja also revealed an arm tattoo of the mythological figure Licenti this year, which she claimed is not “demonic,” but actually a “symbol of imperfection.”

More recently, the “Kiss Me More” singer added a spider spinning a web to her massive bat skelton tattoo. She showcased the additional ink on her Instagram on June 24.

See Tyga’s and other celebrity ink from Ganga above and Doja’s below.