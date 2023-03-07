Tyga And Avril Lavigne Spotted Kissing, Confirm Their Relationship

Tyga and Avril Lavigne have actively confirmed their relationship with each other through the use of PDA. The unexpected couple was spotted out on Monday night (March 6) attending the Mugler X Hunter Schafer Party during Paris Fashion Week, TMZ reports.

The musicians shared numerous intimate moments with each other during the high-fashion celebration, with pictures capturing Avril and the “Ay Caramba” artist kissing and holding hands. The Compton-born rapper wore a grey ensemble with a black undershirt and shoes while the Canadian punk rocker donned an oversized vintage hoodie and thigh-high boots. Earlier during their action-packed day, the couple also attended the Ottolinger show, entirely in awe of each other’s company.

Avril, 38, recently called off her engagement to Mod Sun, the American singer née Derek Ryan Smith, in February 2023, almost a year after he proposed to her.

Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne seen backstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Catherine Powell/Getty Images for MTV/Paramount Global

Mod Sun got on one knee in March 2022 while in the city of love, with Lavigne and Smith, 35, dating for over a year before the proposal. Sun’s new fifth studio album, God Save the Teen, was heavily inspired by his ex-fiancé with the LP including a song entitled “Avril’s Song.”

“She blew me a kiss/And I didn’t wanna blow my brains out anymore/And she is everything I’m not/Without her, I am lost/I don’t know what I am runnin’ for,” the Minnesota-born rock artist confesses in the song’s first verse.

The “Sk8ter Boi” star has since been seen globetrotting with the Young Money entertainer, cozying up in Los Angeles for dinner at NOBU and then jet-setting to Paris, the locale where Mod popped the question.