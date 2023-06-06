Tyler James Williams Addresses “Dangerous” Speculation About His Sexuality

Tyler James Williams found himself addressing rumors about his sexuality this week.

In a recent Instagram Story, the Abbott Elementary lead and former Everybody Hates Chris star shared a lengthy message—not only responding to social media’s claims—but also shedding light on the dangers of trying to “out” someone.

“Usually I wouldn’t address stuff like this, but I feel like it as a conversation is bigger than me,” he began on his IG Story. “I’m not gay, but I think the culture of trying to ‘find’ some kind of hidden trait or behavior that a closeted person ‘let slip’ is very dangerous.

“Overanalyzing someone’s behavior in an attempt to ‘catch’ them directly contributes to the anxiety a lot of queer and queer-questioning people feel when they fear living in their truth,” he continued. “It makes the most pedestrian of conversations and interactions in spaces feel less safe for our gay brothers and sisters and those who may be questioning.”

Tyler James Williams attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

“It also reinforces an archetype many straight men have to live under that is oftentimes unrealistic, less free, and limits individual expression,” he added.

The Global Globe winner also said that he uses his platform “to push against those archetypes every chance that I get,” and “Being straight doesn’t look one way. Being gay doesn’t look one way.”

In addition, Williams noted that even if people are poking fun at him and his behaviors, it may, “Actually be sending a dangerous message to those struggling with real issues.”

“I refuse to inadvertently contribute to that message,” he declared.

Tyler James Williams poses with the award for Best Supporting Actor – Television Series for “Abbott Elementary” in the press room at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Williams left his followers and critics with the knowledge that he considers himself an “ally” of the LGBTQ+ community.

“Happy Pride to all of my queer and questioning brothers, sisters, and individuals. I pray that you feel seen in ways that make you feel safe in the celebration that is this month. As an ally, I continue to be committed to assisting in that where I can and helping to cultivate a future where we are all accepted and given permission to be ourselves.”

Check out screenshots from his Instagram Story below.