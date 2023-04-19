Tyler James Williams’ Parents Sang Background For Patti LaBelle

Tyler James Williams stopped by The Jennifer Hudson Show on Wednesday (April 19), ahead of the Abbott Elementary season two finale.

While speaking with Hudson about her and his mother’s mutual love of photos, Williams revealed that some of the iconic pictures occupying his family’s home come from his parents, Le’Roy and Angela’s, time as background singers to stars including Patti LaBelle and Luther Vandross.

“We have stuff that goes all the way to my brother. My baby brother was like 18 months maybe, and there’s a photo of [Vandross] holding him and he’s screaming. My brother’s screaming by the way as if he’s being tortured, not knowing he’s in an iconic photo,” explained the Everybody Hates Chris star.

Admittedly, the Golden Globe winner comes from a “singing family,” but unfortunately, he did not inherit that gene. “When you have a family of singers, who can flat-footed blow, ‘can you sing’ is a touchy question,” Williams joked. “I can hold a note, but compared to them, I cannot.”

Later in the segment, the part-time rapper teased the highly-anticipated Abbott finale. It was shot on location in Philadelphia at The Franklin Institute. In the promo clip, Williams is seen cozying up with his onscreen love interest, Quinta Brunson, in what may be the next steps in their budding fictional romance.

The fact that Janine and Gregory kissed in a flower exhibit too is so important to me like Gregory learned to love gardening again because of Abbott and his students and Janine loves what flowers represent such as growth ??? #AbbottElementary



pic.twitter.com/9eSL6ZPlJ3 — dez (@98WKND) February 23, 2023

Regarding the episode, Williams said, “It’s a good one. A lot of things happen.” Earlier in the season, the pair finally kissed and sent fans into a frenzy online.

Abbott Elementary airs on ABC tonight at 9 p.m. ET and will stream tomorrow (April 20) on Hulu. It will return for a third season.