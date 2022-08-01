Tyler Perry To Receive Honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award

Tyler Perry has another award to add to his trophy case. However, his latest accolade is not for his accomplishments in television and film. The media mogul will be the recipient of the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP)’s 2023 Honorary Purpose Prize award.

The actor, director, and philanthropist was selected for his leadership and philanthropic work through The Perry Foundation. The 52-year-old filmmaker “has been committed to transforming tragedy into triumph by cultivating individual potential, supporting communities, and harvesting sustainable change,” reads AARP’s issued press release.

As stated on its website, The Perry Foundation focuses on initiatives supporting education, health, agriculture, human rights, technology, arts & culture, global sustainability, and economic development.

Paul R. Giunta/Getty Images

Additionally, $50,000 awards are set to be presented to five winners and their organizations. 10 AARP Purpose Prize Fellows and their organizations will be recognized with an award of $10,000. All award recipients will also receive a year of technical support.

“Each of the winners and fellows acknowledged here today deserve all of the praise and recognition we have to offer for their exemplary work,” expressed AARP CEO Jo Ann Jenkins in a statement. “We celebrate these inspiring individuals, who have used their decades of life experience to give back in a meaningful way, to be leaders in their communities, and to create a better future for us all.”

Read more about the 2023 Purpose Prize winners provided by AARP below.

Zerqa Abid – Columbus, Ohio – MY Project USA

MY Project USA’s mission is to protect and empower American youth by creating opportunities for them to become productive citizens and strong community leaders of the United States of America.

Jamesetta Ferguson – Louisville, Kentucky – MOLO Village, CDC

Molo (“welcome” in the South African dialect Xhosa) Village is a grassroots organization committed to holistically addressing complex issues that the neighborhood of Russell — a once-thriving African American community — now experiences, including poverty, inadequate housing, limited food access, low educational attainment and systemic racism.

Sharron Rush – Austin, Texas – Knowbility

Knowbility’s mission is to create an inclusive digital world for people with disabilities.

Bill Toone – Escondido, California – ECOLIFE Conservation

ECOLIFE Conservation’s mission is to protect wildlife, natural resources, and the people who depend on them.

Dr. Imani Woody – Washington, D.C. – Mary’s House for Older Adults

Mary’s House for Older Adults Inc. is committed to helping its community by developing housing and inclusive environments that comprehensively address affordability and access, and eliminate the constant worry of discrimination or even violence based upon the LGBTQ+/SGL status of the individual.