Tyler Perry Details Becoming Godfather To Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Daughter

Prior to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, many probably had no idea that the Godfather to their 18-month-old daughter, Lilibet, is famed filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry.

During the final episode of the series, Perry made an appearance where he recanted the moment the Duke and Duchess of Sussex asked him to be such a big part of their daughter’s life.

“They were pretty serious on the phone,” he said. “I go, ‘OK, what’s going on?’ They said, ‘Well, we’d like for you to be Lili’s Godfather.’ I go, ‘Whoa.’ I take a minute to take that in. And I thought, ‘I’d be honored. I’d absolutely be honored.'”

Soon after, the 53-year-old called the couple back with questions about how he’d come into his new role.

“I got off the phone, took it all in and then called them back, I go, ‘Hold on a second. Does this mean we got to go over there and do all of that in the church with them and figure all that out?” he asked with concern. “I don’t want to do that. Maybe we can do a little private ceremony here and let that be that and if you have to do it there, then that’s okay.'”

Prior to becoming close to the parents of two, Perry had established a rapport with Meghan following her wedding ceremony in 2018. During an interview with The Cut, Meghan stated that Tyler reached out to her to let her know that he had “been praying for her and understood what this [their wedding] meant.”

The Archetypes With Meghan podcast host also revealed that she reached out to Perry in confidence once her and Harry decided to leave the Royal palace.

“Sometimes, you can tell your life story to a stranger on a plane as opposed to some of the people that are closest to you,” she expressed in the interview.

Following their controversial and high-profile departure from London, the “Madea” creator kept the couple safe in one of his California residences.

The father-of-one opened up his home to the family with full-force security so they could have a calm, fresh start to their life in the U.S.

“It was a very difficult time for them,” Perry said during an interview with Today. “And the love they have is really, really moving and I wanted to do anything I could to support them.”

Watch Tyler Perry speak on becoming the Godfather to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s daughter above. The six-episode docuseries is available on Netflix.