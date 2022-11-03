Tyler Perry Notes Jewish Allyship To Black Community Amid Anti-Semitic Controversies

Tyler Perry has used his platform to uplift the Jewish community, taking to social media with a message emphasizing their allyship to Black Americans over the years.

“This first photo is of my mother with these adorable children she worked with at a Jewish community center,” the 53-year-old wrote on Instagram beside a snap of four caregivers and 14 kids. “I remember her coming home from work one day devastated because there was a bomb threat and my mother was horrified that there were people who wanted to blow up a building full of children because they were Jewish.”

He continued to explain how his mother was responsible for his knowledge of the intercommunal plight of Black and Jewish people.

“She not only taught me about slavery but she also taught me about the Holocaust,” he shared. “But in teaching me about all our common pains she also taught me about the allies that Jewish people have been for black people. Case in point, look at the founding members of the NAACP – it took allies to get us to a better place in this country and those allies didn’t look like us.”

Additionally, the Madea franchise creator shared images of Andrew Goodman, James Earl Chaney, and Michael Henry Schwerner. These three Jewish civil rights activists were murdered while helping Black people register to vote in Mississippi.

“I can fill this post with so many examples including my own allies that I work with today who have helped me grow a business that has allowed me to hire more black people than most businesses in Hollywood. No one makes it alone. Refuse hate!!”

Kanye West and Candace Owens attend the “The Greatest Lie Ever Sold” Premiere Screening on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Jason Davis/Getty Images for DailyWire+

His upload comes as rapper Kanye West and NBA star Kyrie Irving have faced criticism for supporting anti-semitic ideals. Ye has lost opportunities with Adidas, JPMorgan Chase banking, Balenciaga, and more following anti-semitic remarks, false claims about the death of George Floyd, and other controversial, and problematic views.

The Donda rapper has since issued a statement where he claimed to be unaware his views were anti-semitic.

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Brooklyn Nets looks on during a break in the action during the fourth quarter of the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center on October 31, 2022 in New York City. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

As for Irving, Charles Barkley has called for his suspension after he publicly supported the film, Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America. The work has been criticized for having anti-semitic commentary among other stereotypes and tropes throughout its message.

Irving defended his view exclaiming he is an “Omnist,” and saying “The ‘Anti-Semitic’ label that is being pushed on me is not justified and does not reflect the reality or truth I live in everyday. I embrace and want to learn from all walks of life and religions.”