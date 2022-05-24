Man Arrested After Issuing Bomb Threat At Tyler Perry Studios

Friday the 13th was a chaotic day at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The studio received a call from a man who demanded to speak with Perry and issued terrorist threats, according to TMZ. The man was later identified as Arrasheed Coles.

When the receptionist declined, Coles reportedly began speaking gibberish. They, then, ended the call and blocked the number, but later, the bomb threat was discovered on a voicemail. At that point, local authorities were called and the report was filed. It didn’t take long for Coles to be tracked down. He was brought in on a felony charge at the Fulton County Jail.

After being released on a $5,000 bond, Coles took to Instagram with allegations that the studio stole his idea for a Black Wall Street television series. Captioned under a photo of the police report, he wrote, “I was arrested by TYLER PERRY STUDIOS FOR TERRORISTIC THREATENING. The question is IF I threatened them then WHY? THEY TRYING TO STEAL MY TV SERIES ?BLACK WALL STREET.”

He has since declared, “WAIT TILL I TELL MY SIDE MR. THIEF PERRY. They will pay.”

Tyler Perry Studios, the over 330-acre compound, opened its doors in 2019 and is the home of productions like Black Panther and The Walking Dead. Perry intends for his studio to be one of the biggest production facilities in the country. It will not only serve as an entertainment space, but will also provide affordable housing and job opportunities once open to the public with a forthcoming theater district, retail stores, and restaurants.

Watch the tour of Tyler Perry Studios below.