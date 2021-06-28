Tyler The Creator Performs “Lumberjack” During 2021 BET Awards

Tyler The Creator delivered a dramatic performance of “Lumberjack” during the 2021 BET Awards. He entered the stage in a Rolls Royce, as the song lyrics boast, and battled a windstorm to get to the show. The performance marked the rapper’s first performance on the BET Awards stage as the lead artist.

The song comes from his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted on June 25. The album was led by two singles, the aforementioned track and “WusYaName.” The album features production from DJ Drama whose Gangsta Grillz mixtapes were a dream of Tyler The Creator’s. In 2010, he tweeted his desire to work to have his own and now in 2021, he shared he accomplished the mission with an album.

“I WANT A GANGSTA GRILLZ TAPE SO FU**ING BAD GOT DA*N,” said the decade-old tweet. He updated the post with “DONE” once the album dropped.

During an interview with Complex, DJ Drama shared details on how the full-circle moment came to life.

“As you can see from Tyler’s tweet, he said 10 or 11 years ago that he wanted a fuckin’ Gangsta Grillz. So we’ve worked together in the past, and been cool and cordial through the years. Last summer, he reached out to me. He was like, “Yo, I got something. I got this idea.” And we talked it over. Initially, he was going to send me the music, but we all decided that it’d be best if I just come out to LA and work on it directly” he shared with the outlet.

He continued, “So I came out sometime last year. We just started the process of working on it and going over it and everything. It was a great experience. Working with Tyler, just really diving into his world and his brain on how he cut the music, is super dope.”

Watch the performance below: