Tyler, The Creator To Be Honored With Cultural Influence Award At 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards

Rapper Tyler, the Creator is set to receive the first-ever Cultural Influence Award at the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards for his contributions as a musical and creative vanguard. As part of the new partnership between Rock the Bells and BET, the award will be presented to Tyler by rap legend LL Cool J, who spoke glowingly of the Odd Future founder’s impact over the past decade.

“At Rock The Bells, part of our mission is to bridge the gap of Hip Hop’s rich history to the present, which is why we are thrilled to team up with BET, a company that has always been at the forefront of Black culture,'” LL shared in a statement. “I am proud to honor Tyler, the Creator, with the first-ever ‘Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award,’ which celebrates an artist who continues to break down the conventional boundaries of Hip Hop culture. His fearlessness and creativity speaks to the influence he’ll have on future Hip hop generations.”

In addition to the Cultural Influence Award, the three-time BET Hip Hop Award nominee is also up for four trophies this year including Best Live Performer, Hip Hop Artist of The Year, Hip Hop Album of The Year, and Producer of The Year.

Earlier this summer, Tyler released his sixth studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted atop the Billboard 200, becoming his second consecutive album to achieve that feat. The Camp Flog Gnaw curator is also gearing up to hit the road for his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour, which will feature Kali Uchis, Vince Staples, and Teezo Touchdown.

The 2021 BET Awards will air next Tuesday on Oct. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT.