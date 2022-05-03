Tyler, The Creator On Being Influenced By Q-Tip: “This Is The God”

With his willingness to challenge the musical boundaries of Hip-Hop, Tyler, the Creator has earned acclaim as one of the more innovative stars in rap today. Yet, the Grammy Award-winning artist has made it a habit of extending proverbial flowers to the creatives who’ve helped inform and influence his own style, one of them being rapper and producer Q-Tip, who Tyler spoke glowingly of during a recent interview with Nardwuar the Human Serviette.

Upon discovering a vintage rap magazine featuring Q-Tip on the cover, Tyler gushed about the A Tribe Called Quest co-founder. “Man, the God,” he said. “This is the God. The Godfather. The real Godfather, man.” Tyler also cited his adoration for A Tribe Called Quest’s 1998 single, “Find a Way,” and voiced his appreciation for Q-Tip popping up at the NYC stop of his Call Me If You Get Lost Tour. “He’s so ill,” Tyler said of The Abstract. “He came to the show in New York. I was so hyped that he got to see that.”

This is far from the first time Tyler has publicly given Q-Tip his props. This past April, the Odd Future founder admitted that the inspiration behind Call Me If You Get Lost was gleaned from Q-Tip’s own 1999 solo debut, Amplified. “[He] was the weird backpack ni**a that put this album out where he was like, ‘Hey y’all, don’t get it twisted. I’m f**king whoever, I’m driving whatever, I’m doing whatever,’” he said at the time. “And without that album, Call Me If You Get Lost wouldn’t exist, so thank you Q-Tip for setting the blueprint.”

Watch Nardwuar vs. Tyler, The Creator below.