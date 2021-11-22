Tyler, The Creator Delivers Powerful Performance Of “MASSA” At The 2021 American Music Awards

Tyler, the Creator took the stage at the 2021 American Music Awards for the first time with a performance of “MASSA,” a fan-favorite from the rapper’s Call Me If You Get Lost album, on Sunday evening (Nov. 21). Performing in front of a teal-colored house covered in snow, Tyler stuck to his recurring lumberjack steez, clad in a brown coat, white shorts, socks, house slippers, and his customary Baudelaire hat.

Amid a faint round of applause from the crowd, Tyler delved into his set, rapping “Massa couldn’t catch me, my legs long than a bitch/Got too much self-respect, I wash my hands ‘fore I piss” in a measured tone while gazing intensely at the crowd. Ratcheting up the energy throughout the performance, Tyler sent the crowd into an uproar while showcasing a few dance moves during the latter half before being whisked away from the stage on a motorcycle.

Tyler’s AMA performance comes months after the release of his latest studio album, Call Me If You Get Lost, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, giving the rapper his second consecutive chart-topper. Narrated by DJ Drama, Call Me If You Get Lost includes guest spots from 42 Dugg, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Ty Dolla Sign, Lil Wayne, Domo Genesis, Brent Faiyaz, Lil Uzi Vert, Pharrell Williams, Teezo Touchdown, Fana Hues, and Daisy World.

The album was largely produced by Tyler himself, with additional contributions made by Jamie xx and Jay Versace. Watch Tyler, the Creator’s American Music Awards performance below.