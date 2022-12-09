Tyler, The Creator Urges Young Fans To Study Missy Elliott’s Discography

Tyler, the Creator speaks onstage during the 2019 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater, Missy Elliott attends UN Women's Entrepreneurship Day at the United Nations

Tyler, the Creator has been vocal about his love for Missy Elliott in the past, but he recently used his admiration for the legend to advise his younger fans. On Tuesday (Dec. 6) Elliott took to Twitter to run through her discography, explaining the behind-the-scenes mindsets of her and her production partner, Timbaland. Beginning with her debut album, Missy broke down 1997’s Supa Dupa Fly and the lack of expectations that went into its creation.

“My 1st album was stress-free because I didn’t have any expectations,” the Virginia native expressed. “My label told me they would give me my own label if I did 1 album, so me & Timbaland completed this album in 2 weeks, not knowing this would be the beginning of many more to come.”

Tyler came across the thread and quoted Misdemeanor’s post on Wednesday, giving the icon her flowers while simultaneously giving his younger fans some advice regarding her greatness.

Oh my @tylerthecreator???? This means so much coming from someone I view as a CREATOR himself! I am so humbly Grateful I love you? — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) December 7, 2022

“To my younger fans, go study all her albums,” Tyler Baudelaire said before referencing a couple of her hits. “”Pass That Dutch” beat still blows my mind. Go watch the “Hot Boyz” video. See how she approached “Lick Shots” and “Gossip Folks” with her voice. Capitol M!”

She then responded to the love, reciprocating love back: “Oh my Tyler! This means so much coming from someone I view as a CREATOR himself! I am so humbly Grateful I love you.”

This isn’t the first time the Grammy award-winning rapper gave Da Real World artist her flowers. During his acceptance speech after winning the Rock The Bells Cultural Influence Award at the 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the IGOR producer thanked her for “opening doors” for artists like himself.

“I wouldn’t be here or up on the stage or have this silly hat or anything without the Q-Tips, the André 3000s, the Chad Hugos, the Pharrells, the Kanye Wests, the Missy Elliotts, who no one ever brings up,” he added, punctuating the importance of Elliott’s impact.

“Busta Rhymes, the Hype Williams who just took it to this different world. I preach those names and others that I didn’t name ’cause I’m limited on time.”