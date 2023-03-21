Tyrese And Charlamagne Tha God Bump Heads Over Singer’s New Single

Tyrese took to Instagram Monday to call out radio host Charlamagne Tha God for dismissing the remix to his latest single, “Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me.”

“@cthagod disrespected me today I sent him my remix him said ‘No One Cares’…” the Watts, Calif. native shared Monday. “I see the ex darky still losing sleep over me cause I’m still my original complexion….”

The shot didn’t go unheard, as Jason Lee reported on the caption Tuesday morning as a guest Breakfast Club host. When questioned about the post, Charlamagne confirmed that he did, indeed, tell the Fast & Furious actor that he could care less about the track, arguing that Tyrese only reaches out to him when he wants a favor.

“Tyrese is a person who only reaches out when he wants something,” the author asserted. “It’s never ‘hey, what’s up man, how are you?’ it’s always ‘me, me, me, me, me, me, me, me.’ He sent me that song two or three times, I’m like ‘yo! We don’t care!’”

The singer addressed Charlamagne’s comments soon after on Instagram, writing, “I had to look out for Charlemagne the god and make sure that I put a filter on him so that he can look as dark as he used to be…. I heard he was talking sh*t about me on the radio this morning? Damn, I don’t know what I did to you bro I thought we was cool???? Damn I heard you’ve be acting light-skinned lately it’s cool.”

The actor went on to plug his new single further before adding, “I’m over here f**ked up y’all not only do I NOT have a record deal but I’m over here with a song that’s about to be top 10 and hoping that I can figure out this label situation so that I don’t have to push my album into next year.

“As far as Charlemagne I’m coming in New York to see you and we gonna talk about it. That’s not a threat. That’s an elbow. That’ll be followed by a hug. I don’t want your support DJs. I don’t want your support Radio I don’t want your support. I NEED YOUR SUPPORT BADLY…. I don’t care if you’re local radio station satellite or syndicated, I NEED YOU…..”

The crooner previously opened up about his upcoming album, revealing that it largely centers on his divorce from ex-wife, Samantha Lee.

“If you can express your thoughts and feelings and play victim, then I can express my thoughts and my feelings through my music, through me writing books, me doing interviews. And you gotta hold that the way I gotta hold that because – it’s work.”