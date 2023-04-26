Tyrese Seeks Help From “Fathers Advocacy Group” Over Court-Ordered $640K To Ex-Wife

Tyrese has been held in contempt by Judge Kevin M. Farmer after being ordered to pay $237,944.15 in back child support for his youngest daughter, Soraya, and nearly $400,000 in legal fees for her mother and his soon to be ex-wife, Samantha Lee Gibson.

The Beautiful Pain crooner, 44, is deeming the judge “racist.” In a post shared on his Instagram, he claims that the couple has a “very extensive and detailed prenuptial agreement in place” where it states Gibson would be “100% responsible for paying for her OWN representation.”

According to The Shade Room, Tyrese explained, “Samantha originally paid $7500 only to retain her attorney over two years ago and although she makes about $15,000 a month. Almost $150,000 a year. She ended up with two different law firms racked up legal fees, almost $500,000+ and they never asked her for another dime because they were banking on the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow.”

Following the ruling on Tuesday (April 25), the former TGT band member shared the update and wrote, “It’s all the process, right? Is anyone really surprised the outcome?”

He later added, “I just want to say to all of the fathers who showed up and was turned away for prayers today on the steps of the family law court building in Fulton County. I wish I would’ve seen you […] On behalf of all fathers, and the endless levels of injustices that continue to take place we will appeal.”

Tyrese, then, denounced his fame, revealing that he only cares about being a father to Shayla and Soraya. Ultimately, he urged “any fathers advocate groups” or any legal representation to help him get new laws in place.

“I am ready along with a whole lot of other fathers who continue to get f**ked over by the family law court system…. I’ve never been the type of man to sit on my hands quietly b***h and moan at home about everything…. I stand UP and speak UP and OUT about injustice,” the Fast & Furious actor continued.

Prior to the hearing, Tyrese asked attorney Ben Crump and Martin Luther King III to support him in his fight against Judge Farmer. The men did not make an appearance at the hearing, but TMZ reported that in addition to holding him in contempt instead of having him arrested, Farmer also ordered the singer to pay $17,000 for the special master appointed by the judge to handle minor disputes during a case.

The outlet shared that all Gibson wants is to “co-parent their daughter, follow the court orders and move forward in peace.” Meanwhile, Tanya Mitchell Graham, Tyrese’s attorney, intends to file an appeal and already filed a motion for a new trial next month.

He has until May 15 to pay roughly $258,000 of the money owed. She also clarified that Tyrese is making child support payments monthly, but not the court ordered $10,000. The $237,944.15 is the monthly difference, plus interest.