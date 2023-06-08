Skip to main content
Got a Tip?
Newsletters

Tyrese Gives His Daughter The World For Sweet Sixteen Celebration

The event became a star-studded affair with appearances from Vin Diesel, Big Boy, and others.

Tyrese posing for picture.
Tyrese Gibson attends the Universal Pictures presents the "FAST X Road To Rome" at Colosseo. Ruscio/Getty Images for Universal Pictures

Tyrese threw his daughter Shayla a sweet sixteen celebration on Thursday (June 8). The commemoration was enormous, with the singer turning his West Coast residence into a theme park of sorts. Black Ty hit Instagram to give fans an intimate look into his daughter’s big day. 

“When you have a nightclub in your backyard sh*t hit different!!!!!! Sierra Canyon [whole] squad is HEAVY in the yard,” the 44-year-old captioned his IG clip. “#ShaylaSweet16 is not to be played with.”

Shayla’s birthday party featured a ferris wheel, a 360-degree camera station, a torch juggler, and other attractions. Her sweet sixteen celebration also brought out the stars, with her father’s close friends showing up to support their “niece.”

Celebrities such as Vin Diesel, Big Boy, Quincy, the Combs Twins, and others appeared for the coming-of-age party. Diesel could be seen in one of the clips gifting Shayla a Cartier bracelet as Tyrese hypes his daughter up. 

Tupac star on Walk of Fame
Related Story

Tupac Shakur Officially Receives Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

The I Wanna Go There crooner also took some time to show love to the host of Big Boy’s Neighborhood, who helped grant 2Pac his Hollywood Walk of Fame star earlier in the day.

“Our daughters are the BEST OF FRIENDS!!!! This legend just hit 29 years of LA RADIO!!!!! I love you so much!!!!! @bigboy @bigboysneighborhood you just changed the WESTCOAST FOREVER BIG TODAY!!!! 2Pac got his STAR on the WALK OF FAME TODAY!!!!!” Tyrese wrote.

On Wednesday (June 7), Tupac Shakur was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The legendary radio host gave opening remarks regarding Shakur’s everlasting legacy and impact. 

“Tupac Shakur is an internationally recognized artist renowned for his work. He defied the distinction between art and activism,” Big Boy expressed. “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation with millions of records sold worldwide.”

Icon Link Plus Icon

Vibe is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Vibe Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad