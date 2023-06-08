Tyrese Gives His Daughter The World For Sweet Sixteen Celebration

Tyrese threw his daughter Shayla a sweet sixteen celebration on Thursday (June 8). The commemoration was enormous, with the singer turning his West Coast residence into a theme park of sorts. Black Ty hit Instagram to give fans an intimate look into his daughter’s big day.

“When you have a nightclub in your backyard sh*t hit different!!!!!! Sierra Canyon [whole] squad is HEAVY in the yard,” the 44-year-old captioned his IG clip. “#ShaylaSweet16 is not to be played with.”

Shayla’s birthday party featured a ferris wheel, a 360-degree camera station, a torch juggler, and other attractions. Her sweet sixteen celebration also brought out the stars, with her father’s close friends showing up to support their “niece.”

Celebrities such as Vin Diesel, Big Boy, Quincy, the Combs Twins, and others appeared for the coming-of-age party. Diesel could be seen in one of the clips gifting Shayla a Cartier bracelet as Tyrese hypes his daughter up.

The I Wanna Go There crooner also took some time to show love to the host of Big Boy’s Neighborhood, who helped grant 2Pac his Hollywood Walk of Fame star earlier in the day.

“Our daughters are the BEST OF FRIENDS!!!! This legend just hit 29 years of LA RADIO!!!!! I love you so much!!!!! @bigboy @bigboysneighborhood you just changed the WESTCOAST FOREVER BIG TODAY!!!! 2Pac got his STAR on the WALK OF FAME TODAY!!!!!” Tyrese wrote.

On Wednesday (June 7), Tupac Shakur was honored with a posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The legendary radio host gave opening remarks regarding Shakur’s everlasting legacy and impact.

“Tupac Shakur is an internationally recognized artist renowned for his work. He defied the distinction between art and activism,” Big Boy expressed. “Though his career lasted just five years, Tupac Shakur remains one of the most complex and prolific artists of his generation with millions of records sold worldwide.”