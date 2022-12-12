Tyrese Says Flying Coach Has Given Him “Humility”

Tyrese Gibson attends the Los Angeles special screening of "1992" at Harmony Gold on October 12, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

After years of private planes and first-class flights, Tyrese has revealed that flying coach recently taught him “humility.”

The actor and R&B singer shared a post on his Instagram account that appears to have been taken while sitting in his coach class seat. “From private planes to flying in coach……,” the 43-year-old writes. “Humility makes the world go round.”

In the post’s second slide, he includes a photo of a designer handbag from Louis Vuitton placed underneath the seat in front of him.

Although his face is not visible in either photo, he appears to be wearing red pants and black and white Chuck Taylor sneakers. According to subsequent posts on his account, the Black Rose singer appeared to be headed to attend FuelFest, an auto and music festival, in Phoenix at the time.

Earlier this year, the California native sent an outcry for help following the loss of his mother and the emotional strain of his divorce from his estranged wife Samantha Lee.

“I think I need more therapy I’m still not over losing my mom, Paul, John Singleton, and Lashawn Daniels,” the Grammy-nominee wrote on Instagram back in April. “When people pass on? They just leave us all here to deal with it. That’s really painful stuff pray for me y’all…..”

He continued, adding, “Lately I’ve been unraveling, painfully processing this all… This divorce has to end she has dragged this all out for a year and 8 months. I just want peace and to be left alone.”

Tyrese’s mother, Priscilla Murray, passed away on Valentine’s Day after falling into a coma due to COVID-19 complications. The Fast & Furious star penned a heartfelt message seeking well-wishes for Murray prior to her transition. In 2022, he appeared in two films, Morbius and The System.