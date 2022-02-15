Tyrese Gibson’s Mother, Priscilla Murray, Has Passed Away

Tyrese Gibson has shared that his mother Priscilla Murray has passed away due to complications from COVID-19 and pneumonia. The Baby Boy actor revealed the sad news on Instagram on Monday (Feb. 14), sharing a touching video of himself holding her hand.

“On behalf of my family and everyone who ever spent anytime praying tor [sic] my mother This is the saddest moment of my life,” he expressed. He continued his extended caption writing, “My sweet Valentine just passed away….. May the lord Jesus Christ and his angels open the doors of heavens and embrace her………. We as a family are broken and just can’t believe this……. May the lord Jesus Christ honor your walk with him and embrace you into the heavens……. From here on I ask that you HOLD MY HAND MOTHER and never let my hand go………. Like you held my hand as a child and a teen never let my hand go mother…..”

A week ago, the “Sweet Lady” singer revealed his mother had been hospitalized and fallen into a coma. Gibson requested prayers and support from his social media followers throughout the ordeal.

“In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten,” he captioned the post. “I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second [to] close my eyes and pray […] My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own […] This has been going on all week I haven’t posted.”

After Murray’s passing, the Fast & Furious star also shared that acclaimed jazz artist Kenny G performed “Forever in Love” on Instagram live for Gibson and his family as his mother remained in the hospital.

“I will never ever forget what you did for our beloved mother you sent her into the heavens with the perfect melody………. I am going to watch this clip over and over and remember that you sent her into the heavens on the sweetest Melodies….” he wrote to the saxophonist.

Gibson’s comment section is filled with support from fans and his celebrity peers. Snoop Dogg, whose mother passed last October left a message encouraging his friend.

“Stay strong,” he wrote. “I’ll come c u this week if u like to pray with u and hug u.”

Power actress La La Anthony wrote, “Praying for u. I’m so sorry for ur loss. I know she’s so proud of you. May she rest peacefully. Love you always my friend.”

Rapper Busta Rhymes shared, “Sending you and your beautiful family an abundance of love and light King as your Royal Empress transitions to Higher plane of energy. Continuous Blessings King.”

VIBE sends our love to Tyrese and his family during this time.