Tyrese Reveals His Mother Is In A Coma Due To COVID-19 Complications

Tyrese is the latest celebrity to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor and R&B star recently requested prayers for his mother, who’s been hospitalized and has fallen into a coma due to complications related to COVID and pneumonia.

On Sunday (Feb. 6), Tyrese took to Instagram to ask his followers and supporters to keep his mother in mind during this trying time. “In the middle of filming and just got the worst phone call I’ve ever gotten,” he captioned the post. “I just had to ask the director let me pause for a second [to] close my eyes and pray […] My mother is in a coma, in ICU, with Pneumonia and she caught Covid they got her so sedated she can’t breathe or even eat on her own […] This has been going on all week I haven’t posted.”

He continued, adding, “I’m doing it this time cause I feel helpless this is my cry for help […] I need prayers the most sincere prayers from you prayer warriors […] Hold on mother I’m there by your side in a few days […] God is able to do things, he’s pulled you OUT of a coma before […] Oh God I seen the light things have been going so well […] Now this.”

Concluding the post, Tyrese shared his mother’s name, again requesting any and all supporters to lift her in prayer as she continues the fight for her life. “I never ever ask […] #PrayerWarriors we need you now more than ever […] Her name is Pricilla Murray […] Amen.”

While he didn’t specify which project he’s currently working on, the Baby Boy star has multiple films slated to release in 2022, including Morbius, The System, and Dangerous.

VIBE sends Tyrese our love, and we wish his mother Priscilla Murray a speedy recovery.