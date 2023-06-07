Tyrese Calls Out VLAD TV Founder Over $10K Interview Request, Labels Him A Culture Vulture

Tyrese is fed up with DJ VLAD using him for Vlad TV “clickbait.”

In a since-deleted Instagram post from Tuesday (June 6), the Black Rose crooner seemingly took offense to Boosie Badazz labeling him “the most hurt person on Instagram” on the controversial platform. To fuel the flame, Tyrese shared receipts of VLAD requesting him to appear in an interview for $10,000.

“Your a** is hurting because even after you offered me 10k. I turned down your corny a** culture vulture show…..??????? Haven’t you used BLACK PEOPLE ENOUGH??? What’s the dudes name who talks off camera who owns VLAD TV?? Can y’all pull his tax returns????????,” wrote the former TGT member, 44. “How much is he leaching off of BLACK CULTURE???? This dude already [had] four people on his show and he randomly keeps bringing MY NAME UP… laughing about my divorce traumas laughing about my crying video and trying to milk my traumas and pains in the Clickbait for his goofy a** show….”

I still think Tyrese needs parental controls on his phone but I VERY much appreciate shedding some light on Vl*d's booking fees. The "payment same day" part especially explains some things. pic.twitter.com/4yE6VB5ZVO — Naima Cochrane (@naima) June 6, 2023

Tyrese continued, “Every time my name is bought up people are looking at him ‘Why you talking s**t about my brother Ty’… he just keeps going… You corny AF dude…. 10k for what????? That ain’t even my daily Perdiem […] Do you know who I am????? You know I can f**k your whole s**t up right???”

He later urged fellow “established artists” to ignore Vlad’s requests unless he’s paying $10,000 or more.

“One thing about Tyrese I ALWAYS GOT [RECEIPTS]…. I’m black royalty my people will never ever turn on me…..,” added the father of two. “You can bring me up for your next 10 interviews they all love me….. I’m ALL HEART…. #CultureVulturesDieSlow Look at Boosie’s face??? You over over talking about my nigha Ty?? Nah corny f**k boy #RealHoodNighasSalute.”

Tyrese/Instagram

Vlad has yet to respond to Tyrese’s rant.

This isn’t the first time someone has called out Vlad TV’s creator. Several notable figures, including Joe Budden, NLE Choppa and Top Dawg Ent. President Terrence “Punch” Henderson have all voiced their disdain for the platform.

After being criticized for how he handled an artist’s rollout, Punch responded, “Aye champ (@djvlad)… These headlines you use are very deceptive and misleading. I get it, you need something catchy for the bait, but be careful, it can be damaging. Also don’t ever question what I do in that matter and with that tone. Black people are in general, super creative and innovative and can do more than one thing (and at a high level).”