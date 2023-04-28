Usher Shows Off Harry Belafonte Tattoo In Memory Of Late Entertainer

In the wake of Harry Belafonte’s death, several stars have come forward with condolences and tributes in his honor, including Usher, who took to Instagram to acknowledge the icon.

Within his tribute, the R&B star shared photos of the pair together, including one of Usher showing Belafonte his tattoo of the activist in his younger years, picking his nose with a Confederate flag.

“A world-renowned entertainer. A barrier-breaking actor. A tireless activist. A one-of-a kind friend. Inspired is the word that comes to mind when I think about you Harry,” began the Atlanta native. “A man of great strength, courage, and sense of purpose. All things that I view as admirable.”

Harry Belafonte , Usher (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images)

The entertainer went on, “When I spent time with you…I was in awe of how your presence was so powerful. You’ve been called home after many, many years of gracing this world with your amazing spirit and incomparable gifts; however, your impact on the world will be forever present. I’m grateful to have been blessed with the opportunity to have you in my life and I will miss you. May you rest peacefully knowing the legacy you’ve left behind. Your passion awakened our souls. The impression you made on my heart is why I wear you on my skin.”

Usher first revealed his Harry Belafonte tattoo in 2019. Photo credit: Nick Oaken via Usher Instagram.

“Forever Missed I love you Harry ‘Mr. B,'” Usher concluded before adding a poignant quote from his idol.

“Artists are the gatekeepers of truth; We are civilization’s anchor. We are the compass for humanity’s conscience. – Harry Belafonte”

Belafonte died in his home in New York on Tuesday morning (April 25) with his wife, Pamela, by his side. According to a press release, his cause of death was congestive heart failure. He was 96 years old.

Check out Usher’s full dedication below.