Usher Says He Would Be “A Fool To Say No” To Headlining Super Bowl Halftime Show

Usher has shared his interest in headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show after being asked if he would agree to perform in a new interview. Speaking with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans at his Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace pop-up in Los Angeles last Thursday, the chart-topping singer opened up about the potential showcase.

“I’d be a fool to say no,” explained the 44-year-old. “If things line up the way we would all hope, one day that moment would happen. I’ve had the opportunity to grace the stage in support of “OMG” and Will.i.am but that was one moment.”

Usher performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

He continued, “I think I have a catalog that obviously speaks for itself, so to be able to celebrate on that day, it’s obviously about football, but everybody really anticipates the performance. Seeing Michael Jackson perform and recently seeing Snoop [Dogg] and [Dr.] Dre … seeing so many incredible performances like Prince… it has always been kind of a bucket list.”

The “My Boo” singer was recently named the recipient of an honorary doctorate degree from the Berklee College of Music. Currently, Usher fans await the music video for his recently-released single “GLU.” The visual stands as the singer’s directorial debut and stars Lori Harvey.

“I knew she’d never done a video before, in the formal sense. And that isn’t necessarily her most comfortable place to be. But, so long as she would allow me to be her director, I could have my first with her. You know what I’m saying? And we could go through this together,” the My Way singer explained to VIBE.

Watch the interview with Access Hollywood below.