Usher Reveals His Top 3 Hip-Hop GOATs

Usher is an undeniable R&B legend and has his fair share of Hip-Hop collaborations in his catalog as well. The 44-year-old superstar revealed who his Hip-Hop GOATs are in a recent interview: The Notorious B.I.G., Eminem, and Busta Rhymes.

The Atlanta multi-hyphenate stopped by Capital XTRA with Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie to promote his new single “Boyfriend,” which features Keke Palmer in the music video. At one point in the conversation, one of the hosts asked the Confessions artist to tell them who he believes is the greatest of all time in Hip-Hop history.

“The Notorious B.I.G.,” the father of four said. “I would also say Eminem. In terms of rapport and in terms of just swag. You put on Biggie’s verses and ‘till this day they still hit as if they were just created today. His pocket, his metaphors, his story-telling, just so vivid, and just understanding what the culture is.”

“They haven’t really moved much more from what he was talking about back then, that lets you know that he was way ahead,” Usher continued before adding another name. “In terms of one of the fastest and most credible rappers, I’d say Busta Rhymes.”

The eight-time GRAMMY winner is no stranger to working alongside notable Hip-Hop artists. He took over the year 2004 with the smash hit “Yeah!” alongside Lil Jon and Ludacris. Four years later, he linked up with Jeezy on the sensual “Love In This Club,” and later had Lil Wayne and Beyoncé join the remix.

Most recently, he appeared on Justin Bieber’s “Peaches” remix with Luda and Snoop Dogg. In July 2022, he collaborated with the City Girls on “Good Love” and earlier this month he tapped 21 Savage and Summer Walker for “Good Good.” Check out “Good Good” below.