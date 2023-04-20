Skip to main content
Usher To Receive Honorary Doctorate From Berklee College Of Music

The commencement ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 13.

Usher smiling.
Usher attends the 2022 Beloved Benefit at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 07, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Usher has been named a recipient of an honorary doctorate degree. Awarded by the Berklee College of Music, the 44-year-old is recognized for his decades of success in the music and entertainment industry. Roberta Flack and Sona Jorbarteh will receive honorary Doctor of Music degrees, as well.

All three will have an opportunity to address the graduating class of 2023. The commencement ceremony is scheduled for May 13, 2023, at Boston University’s Agganis Arena. On May 12, ahead of the ceremony, a reception and concert featuring a global cast of over 200 student vocalists, instrumentalists, dancers, arrangers, and track producers from the graduating class, will perform a musical tribute to the work of each of the honorees.

Roberta Flack wearing black sequin outfit.
Roberta Flack attends Black Girls Rock! 2017 backstage at NJPAC on August 5, 2017 in Newark, New Jersey. Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Past recipients of honorary degrees from the college include Duke Ellington (the first, in 1971), Aretha Franklin, Quincy Jones, Celine Dion, B.B. King, Joni Mitchell, Chaka Khan, Esperanza Spalding, Willie Nelson, Missy Elliott, Ringo Starr, Gloria Estefan, and John Legend.

The news comes as the Confessions singer prepares to enter a new era of his career. Announcing a joint record label with L.A. Reid, Usher has also teased he’s on the way “to wake up R&B” with a new album. Earlier this month the global superstar shared a rehearsal of his latest single “GLU” announcing tour dates in Paris. He first teased the track on Valentine’s Day.

“Part of the reason that I decide[d] to launch it [then] is because it’s a day of love. And what I found is, a lot of people who maybe don’t have love, and they just wanted to have self-love on that day.”

Watch the clip below.

