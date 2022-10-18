Usher Serenades Issa Rae On Stage In Las Vegas: “Do You Mind If I Just Sing A Couple Songs To You?”

Usher shared a special moment with Issa Rae last Saturday (Oct. 15) during a performance for his Las Vegas Residency. The 44-year-old R&B singer connected with the Hollywood mogul for an intimate delivery of “Superstar.” The moment was shared by both stars on social media.

“I love you Issa Rae,” Usher exclaimed as the two swayed to the live music.

“Issa, do you mind if I just sing a couple [of] songs to you? Can I just serenade you a little bit?” asked the My Way singer as he brought Rae further on stage. “I want you to just sit right here with me.”

While he is the headlining star, Usher himself delivered a special moment on stage the night before. In a surprise moment, Anita Baker appeared, champagne flute in hand, to sing Happy Birthday to the reigning king of R&B.

“The icon Anita Baker! My favorite auntie, thank you for this surprise bday moment. You got me!” he wrote, sharing the moment on Instagram.

Usher’s sold-out Las Vegas residency continues through the end of the month. He is set to return to Sin City in 2023 with performances scheduled between March 2023 and July 2023.

$1 of each purchased ticket for Usher’s 2023 residency will support his foundation, Usher’s New Look, Inc. (UNL).

Usher performs on stage during Global Citizen Festival 2022: Accra on September 24, 2022 in Accra, Ghana. Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Global Citizen

During a conversation on the People Everyday Podcast, the chart-topper explained why he decided to extend his Las Vegas stay.

“Having an audience come to you is always great. I love the fact that I’ve been able to really celebrate all of the years of my music and see a very mixed, eclectic crowd of people. But I think more than anything, the fact that it fits my lifestyle.”